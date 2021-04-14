Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu Teaser is finally out. Mohanlal is the ultimate hero in the teaser. The action-drama is directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udaykrishna. The movie stars Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Siddique, Indrans, Swastika, Malavika Menon and many others are there in the supporting roles. The story revolves around the events following the arrival of Gopan (Mohanlal) from his hometown Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad district.

Watch the Teaser Below:

