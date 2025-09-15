UAE scalp their first victory of the Asia Cup 2025 as they defeat Oman by 42 runs in their second match of the Group A. With the win, UAE stay alive in the race for the Super Four's. For Oman, they are now officially eliminated from the Asia Cup 2025. It was an afternoon game and Oman won the toss and opted to bowl first. UAE started strong with their openers Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem both scoring half-centuries. Their innings powered the hosts to a strong total of 172/5. Chasing it, Oman lost their first five wickets for only 50 runs. Although Vinayak Shukla tried to stage a late fight, it was not enough and UAE secured a comfortable victory. Junaid Siddique, once again, was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Muhammad Waseem Breaks Jos Buttler's Record to Become Fastest to Score 3000 T20I Runs in Terms of Balls Faced, Achieves Feat During UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match.

UAE Defeat Oman by 42 Runs in Asia Cup 2025

UAE cruise to a comfortable victory ✌️ Shephered by Waseem & Sharafu's big hitting knocks & led by an all-round bowling attack, 🇦🇪 march on to a massive win. 💪#UAEvOMAN #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/3LuZ0taT07 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 15, 2025

