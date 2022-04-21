Fans are eagerly to watch Acharya on the big screens that is slated to be released on April 29. Starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead, it is now reported that Mahesh Babu has done voiceover for the film. Well, this is indeed going to be one of the best treats for the audience.

Mahesh Babu Does Voiceover For Acharya

