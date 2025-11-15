Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya said that she is quitting politics. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rohini Acharya said that she is quitting politics and even disowning her family. "This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s," her post read. While the reason for her quitting politics is not known, the development comes a day after the NDA secured a decisive victory in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, in which the RJD was reduced to 25 seats. Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Leader and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Wins in Tarapur With Over 45,000 Votes, Defeats RJD’s Arun Kumar.

I'm Quitting Politics, Says Rohini Acharya

I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 15, 2025

RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya tweets, "I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do. I’m taking all the blame." pic.twitter.com/p23iUxFbJJ — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Rohini Acharya). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

