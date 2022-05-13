Acharya starring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan has tanked at the box office and to recover losses the makers have decided its OTT release date. Acharya is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 20.

Acharya OTT Release Date

they call him Acharya because he always teaches them a lesson💥#AcharyaOnPrime, May 20 pic.twitter.com/5l4wnFgLn7 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 13, 2022

