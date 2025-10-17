BJP leader Harsh Sanghavi took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat today, October 17. In addition to Sanghavi, Jitendra Waghani, another BJP leader, took oath as a Gujarat cabinet minister as part of the Gujarat cabinet expansion. Earlier today, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda arrived at the oath ceremony in Gandhinagar for Cabinet expansion. The development comes a day after all 16 ministers in the state cabinet submitted their resignations ahead of a significant reshuffle set for Friday, October 17. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was the only one who retained his post. Gujarat: All Ministers Except CM Bhupendra Patel Resign Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle as BJP Plans Major Revamp.

Harsh Sanghavi Takes Oath As Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat

#WATCH | Gandhinagar | Harsh Sanghavi takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/rJ5fYP4utC — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Jitendra Waghani Takes Oath As Gujarat Cabinet Minister in Gandhinagar

#WATCH | Jitendra Waghani takes oath as Gujarat cabinet minister in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/x5JI5a3l0N — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

