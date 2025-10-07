On Wednesday, October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport and a portion of the Mumbai Metro Line. Ahead of the Mumbai Metro line inauguration, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) today shared an update about the Mumbai Metro 3 line Phase 2B. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), MMRCL said that they have received the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) authorisation for passenger operations on Metro Line 3 Phase 2B from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade stations. "From 9th October, #MMRC will serve passengers in its full length from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade daily", the post read. MMRCL also said that the first trains will leave both terminal ends (Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade) at 5:55 AM, thereby giving commuters an earlier start than before. On the other hand, the last service from both terminals (Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade) will depart at 10:30 pm and complete its journey at the terminal stations by 11:25 PM. Navi Mumbai International Airport FAQs: When Will Ticket Sales Begin? How Many Flights Will Operate From NMIA? Key Questions Answered.

Will Serve Passengers in Its Full Length From Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade Daily, Says MMRCL

We’re delighted to announce that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has accorded authorisation for passenger operations of #MetroLine3 Phase 2B from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade stations. 🥳🚇 From 9th October, #MMRC will serve passengers in its full length from… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Metro 3). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)