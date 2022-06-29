Tamil Actress Meena 's husband Vidyasagar passed away on a shocking note. He breathed his last on June 28 due to lung failure yesterday in Chennai. After his demise, Venkatesh Daggubati took to Twitter and expressed condolences over the demise. Actress Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Dies: Lakshmi Manchu, Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar And Others Offer Condolences.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Extremely sad and shocked by the demise of Vidyasagar gaaru! My heartfelt condolences to Meena gaaru and the entire family! Wishing them with all the strength to sail through this! 🙏🏼 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) June 29, 2022

