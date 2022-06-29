Actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passes away in Chennai on June 28. According to reports, he was battling lung-related ailments since a long time and that became worse after he was infected with COVID-19. There are several who have mourned his demise and offered condolences to the family. Lakshmi Manchu, Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar and many others have expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Ambika Rao Dies: Malayalam Actress Was Known For Her Roles In Kumbalangi Nights, Virus And More.

Actress Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Dies

Popular Tamil Actress #Meena 's husband #Vidyasagar passed away due to lung failure yesterday in Chennai.. They got married in 2009.. Shocking indeed.. Condolences to Meena and her young daughter Nainika.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/qqwSBtgRLr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 29, 2022

Lakshmi Manchu

Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu’s husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 29, 2022

Khushbu Sundar

Waking up to a terrible news.Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family. #RIP 🙏😭 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 29, 2022

R Sarath Kumar

It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/VHJ58o1cwP — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 28, 2022

