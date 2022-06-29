Actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passes away in Chennai on June 28. According to reports, he was battling lung-related ailments since a long time and that became worse after he was infected with COVID-19. There are several who have mourned his demise and offered condolences to the family. Lakshmi Manchu, Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar and many others have expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Ambika Rao Dies: Malayalam Actress Was Known For Her Roles In Kumbalangi Nights, Virus And More.

