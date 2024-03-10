Mollywood star Tovino Thomas has brought immense pride to the country after winning an award at the Fantasporto International Film Festival in Portugal for his movie Adrishya Jaalakangal. Tovino, who was awarded the Best Actor award, took to social media to share the delightful news. Taking to his Instagram handle on March 10, Tovino wrote, "It’s great... to feel recognised. Extremely honoured and proud to have won the Best Actor award at the Fantasporto international Film Festival, in Portugal for ‘Adrishya Jaalakangal’. Being so far from your turf and still receiving such a warm welcome and acknowledgement for the work is truly remarkable." Written and directed by Dr Biju, Adrishya Jalakangal premiered at the Tallinn Back Nights International Film Festival before its theatrical release on November 24, 2023. Anweshippin Kandethum OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Tovino Thomas–Darwin Kuriakose’s Investigative Thriller Online.

Check Out Tovino’s Insta Post Here:

