Anweshippin Kandethum is all set to arrive on the OTT platform. The film helmed by Darwin Kuriakose in his directorial debut, had opened to positive response upon its theatrical release. For those who have missed watching this investigative thriller on the big screen, you can now watch it online. Anweshippin Kandethum is all set to stream on Netflix from March 8. Individuals with Netflix subscription can watch the Tovino Thomas-starrer in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. Anweshippin Kandethum Review: Tovino Thomas’ Investigative Thriller Is ‘Interesting and Engaging’; Netizens Give Thumbs Up to Darwin Kuriakose Directorial.

Anweshippin Kandethum On Netflix

Anweshanathinaayi varunnu Anand and team 🚔 🔍 Anweshippin Kandethum, coming to Netflix on 8 March in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. #AnweshippinKandethumOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/j80BlUezg4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)