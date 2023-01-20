Actor Tovino Thomas recently revealed the first look poster of his next film Ajayante Randam Moshanam as Manniyan the Master Thief of Chiyothikavu. Tovino's look is undoubtedly intriguing and the poster immediately went viral the moment the Malayalam star shared it on Instagram. Tovino will play triple role for the first time. Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas Celebrates the Success of His Superhero Movie in Style (Watch Video).

The Poster Which Actor Tovino Thomas Recently:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)