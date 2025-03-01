The highly-anticipated teaser for Ajith Kumar's second release of 2025, Good Bad Ugly was unveiled on Friday (February 28). The thrilling glimpse at the upcoming Tamil action comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran received a sensational response from fans. As per an official update shared by the makers, the teaser has crossed 25 Million views on YouTube within 24 hours. This makes it the most viewed Kollywood teaser on YouTube within 24 hours. The second place in the list is Dhanush's Captain Miller (2024) followed by Thalapathy Vijay's Master (2021) in the third spot. Coming back to Good Bad Ugly, the movie also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu and Prasanna in key roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Teaser: Ajith Kumar’s Badass Gangster AK Shows ‘How It’s Done’ As He Unleashes Havoc in Adhik Ravichandran’s Action Comedy (Watch Video).

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Teaser Crosses 25 Million Views on YouTube

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Most Viewed Kollywood Teaser in 24 Hours

