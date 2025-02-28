Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. Makers of the film, which is scheduled for an April 10 release, have kickstarted the promotions by unveiling a thrilling glimpse today (February 28). An action-packed teaser for the Adhik Ravichandran directorial was unveiled minutes back revealing a massy avatar of the Tamil superstar. The one-minute-twenty-nine-second teaser begins with Ajith Kumar's AK (A Thug) being described as a "Red Dragon," whose return to the world of the mafia will spell serious trouble for everyone involved. We later see a younger version of Ajith Kumar with black hair before he says, "No matter how good we are, this world makes us go bad." This is followed by high-voltage action sequences that heighten the excitement. The teaser ends with AK saying, "That's how it's done" after he hunts down his enemies. Good Bad Ugly also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, and Prasanna in key roles. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. ‘Good Bad Ugly’: Trisha Krishnan’s Stunning First Look As Ramya From Ajith Kumar’s Action Comedy Unveiled (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of ‘Good Bad Ugly’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)