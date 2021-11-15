Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya has teamed up with director Boyapati Srinu for Akhanda. It is a dynamic combo and the glimpses of this epic combination can be seen in the trailer of Akhanda. The makers dropped the trailer and Balayya’s performance with whistle-worthy dialogues and action sequences makes this upcoming film a power-packed mass entertainer. Fans just can’t wait to watch the superstar in dual roles! Akhanda, produced under the banner of Dwaraka Creations, will be releasing on December 2.

Watch The Trailer Of Akhanda Below:

