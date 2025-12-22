Are you wondering where and how to check the Sikkim State Lotteries results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, December 22? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery results will be announced from Gangtok. Those taking part in Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery can check the results and winning numbers here. Lottery participants can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names of the Sikkim lottery will be announced soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw.

Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of December 22

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)