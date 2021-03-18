Amul has come up with yet another cartoon art for a trending and relevant topic. This time it's Santhosh Narayanan's single Enjoy Enjaami which is creating waves on YouTube. Amul in its own way adds a dash of butter to the mix to make it a cheesy good pun!

Check out Amul's ode to Santhosh Narayanan's Enjoy Enjaami

#Amul Topical: Latest Tamil song that’s a massive hit, has youngsters grooving to it! pic.twitter.com/uFrjArYtku — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 18, 2021

