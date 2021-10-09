Annaatthe Song 'Saara Kaattrae' is out! Annaatthe is the upcoming film written and directed by Siva. The film features an ensemble cast – Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Khushbu. This song is crooned by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal, and it features Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. The track is a soothing number with beautiful melody tunes.

Watch The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)