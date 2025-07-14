Yesteryear actress B Saroja Devi has died at the age of 87 due to age-related illness in Bengaluru. The Padma awardee, considered one of the greatest names to grace the Indian cinema, was given the title of 'Abhinaya Saraswathi' and was known for her works in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films. Having acted in over 200 films, her journey began at the age of 17 with the Sandalwood classic Mahakavi Kalidasa in 1955. She later featured in many successful films in Tamil. We pay our respects to the legendary figure as she leaves us for her heavenly abode. Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies: Veteran Telugu Actor Passes Away at 83 After Prolonged Illness, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Mourns Demise.

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi No More

