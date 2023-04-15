On the auspicious day of Vishu 2023, the makers of Bandra movie have announced that the teaser of the film would be dropped on the occasion of Eid. Starring Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, the makers mentioned in the Insta post, “We are excited to share the news that our official teaser will be released on the blessed day of Eid!!” D147: Tamannaah Bhatia to Make Mollywood Debut in Dileep’s Next; View Pics from the Puja Ceremony.

Bandra Teaser Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajith Vinayaka Films (@ajithvinayakafilms)

