Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her debut in Malayalam Cinema. She’ll be sharing screen space with Dileep in the film tentatively titled as D147. It is directed by Arun Gopy and bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith. D147 is written by Udaykrishna. Take a look at the pictures of Dileep and Tamannaah from puja ceremony that took place today. Tamannaah Bhatia Rumoured To Star Alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer.

D147 Puja Ceremony

#D147 Shoot Starts Today⭐ Stars : Dileep - Tamannaah Music : Sam CS🥁 Writing : UdayKrishna (PuliMurugan)💥 Direction : ArunGopy (RamaLeela)♥️ Planning For Summer 2023 Release🔥 pic.twitter.com/mXcNZgLbnV — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)