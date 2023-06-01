Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam film Bazooka is touted to be a mass thriller. Directed by Deeno Dennis, it has been confirmed that the first look poster of this much-awaited film will be dropped tomorrow (June 2) at 6pm. The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon. Bazooka: Mammootty Resumes Shoot for Deeno Dennis' Film.

Bazooka First Look Update

#Bazooka First Look Poster Releasing Tomorrow at 6 PM pic.twitter.com/B812ygwNCD — Mammootty (@mammukka) June 1, 2023

