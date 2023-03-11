The fire at Brahmapuram Waste Processing Plant in Kochi, Kerala, broke out on March 2. The city has been engulfed with thick clouds of toxic smoke emanating from the incident spot. The Kerala government has urged residents of Kochi to stay indoors as the air quality is deteriorating at Brahmapuram and its neighbourhoods. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture from a newspaper that has precautionary guidelines issued by district administration. The Mollywood actor tweeted, “Please take all precautionary measures and stay safe! #Cochin”. Kerala: Smoke From Brahmapuram Waste Plant Fire Toxic; LoP VD Satheesan Urges State Government To Declare Health Emergency.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Request To Kochi Residents

Please take all precautionary measures and stay safe! 🙏 #Cochin pic.twitter.com/wygFx4v2Dm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 10, 2023

Pics From Brahmapuram Waste Plant Site

Consequent to assistance sought by Dist authorities over massive fire at Brahamapuram wasteplant #Kochi, #SouthernNavalCommand has pressed into action naval #firefighting services.Aerial survey undertaken to assess extent of fire 03 Mar 23.Joint effort with Dist Admin in progress pic.twitter.com/aMFCnzvCtV — Southern Naval Command (@IN_HQSNC) March 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)