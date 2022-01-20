Bro Daddy is a huge film for all the good reasons. The two stars involved with the film - Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran - are leaving no stones unturned to make everyone excited about its release. The makers have now shared a new video of the title track of the film. Both the megastars can be seen crooning the soulful song the title track with full zest and you will definitely fall in love with the tune. The music of the song is done by Deepak Dev

and the lyrics are by Madhu Vasudevan.

Take A Look At The Song Below:

