Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Harish Meena's son, Hanumant Meena, died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Jaipur on Thursday, October 9. Hanumant Meena had been admitted two days ago after he complained of chest pain. He was undergoing treatment, and preliminary medical tests had shown normal results. However, Meena suffered a massive heart attack and passed away. Several Congress leaders, such as Sachin Pilot and Govind Singh Dotsara, offered their condolences. "Upon arriving in Jaipur, I met with MP Shri Harish Meena Ji and expressed deep condolences on the untimely demise of his young son, Hanumant Meena Ji. In this sorrowful time, I stand with Harish Ji and his family. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide the family with the strength to bear this grief," Pilot wrote on X. Bihar: Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad's Son Dies by Suicide at Govt Residence in the Secretariat, Distraught Father Says 'Everything Is Over'.

Hanumant Meena Dies, Sachin Pilot Offers Condolences

जयपुर पहुँचने पर सांसद श्री हरीश मीणा जी से मुलाकात करके उनके नौजवान पुत्र हनुमंत मीणा जी के असामयिक निधन पर गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की। इस दुखद समय में मैं हरीश जी और उनके परिवार के साथ हूँ। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और परिवार को यह दुःख… pic.twitter.com/VnQ3eq4d75 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 9, 2025

Hanumant Meena Dies

टोंक-सवाई माधोपुर से कांग्रेस सांसद हरीश मीना जी के पुत्र की असामयिक निधन की बेहद दु:खद खबर मिली है। हरीश जी एवं परिवारजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिवारजनों को दुःख की इस घड़ी में संबल प्रदान करें। @HC_meenaMP — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) October 9, 2025

Hanumant Meena, Son of Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena, Dies

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sachin Pilot). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)