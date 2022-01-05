Bro Daddy is the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex in the lead. Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir will also be seen in key roles. We did get to catch a glimpse of Kalyani as Anna when the makers had dropped the family entertainer’s teaser. Mohanlal has now shared a new look of the actress in which she is seen as simple and sweet girl dressed in a pink coloured ethnic outfit.

Kalyani Priyadarshan As Anna

