The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated first look and title of the fantasy comedy starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej, directed by Samuthirakani, has been unveiled. The movie is officially titled BRO, and the recently released motion poster introduces Pawan Kalyan in a stunning portrayal as the Time God. The poster not only captivates with its visually appealing elements but also features the pulsating beats of Thaman's music, complemented by powerful lyrics that perfectly encapsulate Pawan's character in the film. Vinodhaya Sitham Remake: Telugu Title of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Upcoming Movie to Be Announced on May 18.

Check Out The Motion Poster Here: