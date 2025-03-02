The shooting of Marana Mass headlines by Basil Joseph commenced in July last year. The movie directed by Sivaprasad also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony and Suresh Krishna in key roles. On Sunday (March 2), makers of the film took to social media and shared a new poster also unveiling the release date of the upcoming Malayalam film. Marana Mass will be released on the auspicious occasion of Vishu 2025 (April 14). The movie is produced under Tovino Thomas' Tovino Thomas Productions in collaboration with World Wide Films. Basil Joseph-Starrer ‘Marana Mass’ Goes on Floors, Film’s Producer Tovino Thomas Shares Pooja Ceremony Video.

‘Marana Mass’ To Release on Vishu 2025

