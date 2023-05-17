Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is collaborating with Sai Dharam Tej for an upcoming film, tentatively titled PKSDT, a combination of the initials of their names. The film's title and first look will be finally revealed on Thursday, May 18. The official handle of Zee Studios South confirmed the title reveal date along with the release date of the remake. Pawan Kalyan and Nephew Sai Dharam Tej’s Movie to Be Announced by March End.

It said: "The 'TIME' has come. All your thirst will be quenched #PKSDT Title & First Look tomorrow at 4:14PM. Stay tuned." The film is slated for release on July 28.

Read The News On Twitter By Zee Studios South:

The film is an official remake of the Tamil superhit movie Vinodhaya Sitham. It is helmed by Samuthirakani, who also directed the original Tamil version. Virupaksha OTT Release: Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon's Film To Release On Netflix On This Date.

The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after his death. A fantasy drama, it was received very well at the time of release.

The star cast of the Telugu remake includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).