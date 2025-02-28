Uttarakhand Avalanche: 57 BRO Workers Trapped in Avalanche Near Mana. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that 16 Border Road Organisation (BRO) workers have been rescued so far out of the 57 trapped. "All preparations have been made. We are taking help from the ITBP. The district administration and all others are in touch, and we are trying to rescue all as soon as possible," CM Dhami added. The trapped workers were reportedly employed by a contractor working for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). More details are awaited.

Uttarakhand Avalanche

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "16 workers have been rescued. All preparations have been made. We are taking help from the ITBP. The district administration and all others are in touch, and we are trying to rescue all as soon as possible." https://t.co/DCJxI4ykQ9 pic.twitter.com/P8dJs4zFnn — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)