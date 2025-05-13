In a horrifying incident, a retired Border Road Organisation (BRO) employee, identified as Devendra Ram, was brutally killed and his body was chopped into pieces by his wife and lover in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. The two accused, Maya Devi and Anil Yadav, dumped the dismembered body parts, including the head, arms and torso, at different locations to hide his identity. Devendra, who reportedly retired in 2013, was survived by his wife and two daughters. After the recovery of his body parts, police launched an investigation and arrested his wife while Yadav remained absconding. On May 13, acting on a tip-off, police closed in on Yadav, who was shot in the leg during an encounter and was later arrested. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 11-Year-Old Deaf-and-Mute Dalit Girl Found Naked in Field, Police Register Rape Case in Rampur.

Brutal Murder of Retired BRO Employee in Ballia

बलिया प्रेमी के साथ मिल पति की पत्नी ने की थी हत्या ... सूत्र देवेंद्र राम (62 साल) की बेदर्दी से हत्या कर दी गई थी... वारदात को अंजाम देकर शरीर के अंगों को अलग–अलग काटकर कई जगह फेंके गए थे... हत्यारोपी पत्नी हुई थी गिरफ्तार.. पुलिस मुठभेड़ में अन्य दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार pic.twitter.com/Lnqgse9BMK — 🇮🇪 Ajay Kumar Dwivedi (Journalist)🇮🇪 (@AjayDwi65357304) May 13, 2025

Police Injure Accused in Encounter

