Telugu film Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi released in the theatres on February 7, 2025. The survival thriller, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, opened with a positive response from both audiences and critics who praised its emotional depth and gripping narrative. The movie is based on a true story of 20 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were captured by the Pakistani authorities for accidentally crossing international borders. For the people who could not watch the movie in theatres, here's some good news. Exactly a month after its theatrical run, the Telugu film will be available on OTT. Thandel will now be made available for streaming on Netflix from March 7, 2025. Apart from Telugu, the film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. ‘Thandel’ X Review: Netizens Laud Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Chemistry in Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu Thriller, Call It ‘Well-Executed Real-Life Story’.

