Dhanush's Sankranti release, Captain Miller, had a promising opening day at the box office, garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. While the film saw a slight drop in its numbers on second day, it's still performing well and holding steady in the face of competition. As of Day 2, the movie minted Rs 6.63 crore, compared to more than Rs 8 crore on its opening day. This brings the total collection of the flick to Rs 14.68 crore. Captain Miller Review: Netizens Are 'Swooned' By Dhanush's Performance in Arun Matheswaran's Movie!

Captain Miller Box Office Collection:

Captain Miller Tamil Day Wise Net Collection: Day 1: ₹8.05 Cr 🚀 Day 2: ₹6.63 Cr * 🔥 Total Net Box Office: ₹14.68 Cr 💰#Dhanush #CaptainMillerReview #CaptainMilIerPongal pic.twitter.com/pxPzz2AinD — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)