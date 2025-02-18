Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, directed by Dhanush, is an eagerly awaited film featuring an ensemble cast, including Anikha Surendran and Mathew Thomas. During the promotional events, Mathew found himself at the center of an unexpected fan frenzy. Viral videos from the event capture a young male fan kissing Mathew, while another shows a young girl going down on one knee and presenting him with flowers, leaving the actor blushing. Mathew handled both situations gracefully, enjoying the attention and making the moment light-hearted and memorable for his fans. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is releasing in theatres on February 21. ‘Nilavukku Ennadi Enmel Kobam’ Trailer: Dhanush’s Upcoming Romantic Drama Shows Love, Heartbreak and Hope, Starring Pavish, Anikha Surendran and Priya Prakash Varrier (Watch Video).

Male Fan Kissing Mathew Thomas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelakkuyil Entertainments (@neelakkuyil_entertainments)

Mathew Thomas Can’t Stop Blushing After Receiving Flowers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelakkuyil Entertainments (@neelakkuyil_entertainments)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)