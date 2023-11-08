Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan’s upcoming movie, Captain Miller, has been in the headlines for a long time. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, it was expected to arrive in theatres on December 15, 2023. However, the latest update suggests that the film’s release has been postponed to next year. Captain Miller makers took to their social media to announce the fresh date, revealing the Pongal/Sankranti 2024 release. Check out their post below with an intriguing new poster. Captain Miller: Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable in Long Hair and Beard at Airport, Fans Believe It’s His New Look for Arun Matheswaran’s Film (View Pics).

