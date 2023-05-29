Star Dhanush looked unrecognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Dhanush walking at the airport with in new look. The actor was seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt paired with black joggers and sunglasses. The actor also obliged for a picture with a fan. However, his new look caught the attention of many fans who likened the actor to Baba Ramdev. One wrote: "Mujhe toh laga Baba Ramdev kapde pahen kar gaye." Another called him: "Baba Ramdev pro." Dhanush is Reuniting With Karnan Director Mari Selvaraj For a New Project.

Dhanush Clicked at Airport

Unrecognisable

Dhanush As Captain Miller

"I think Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai," said a netizen. One asked: "Baba Ramdev is that you?" A fan wondered how the camera people recognised the actor. "How did people recognise him in his new avatar... He is completely unrecognisable." It is not clear if this is a look for his upcoming film Captain Miller, where is reportedly be playing dual roles. He will be seen as a father and a son. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran. The actor will soon reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film.

