Chotta Mumbai has become a sensation in Kerala after the 2007 Malayalam hit was re-released in a 4K Dolby Atmos version. Fans have been celebrating in theatres, revelling in the antics of Mohanlal’s Thala and his gang - and now, they have another reason to cheer. Spain’s premier football league, LaLiga EA Sports (or La Liga), has not only used the iconic "Vasco Da Gama" carnival song from Chotta Mumbai in its tribute video for Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but also incorporated a snippet of dialogue from the film that introduces Mohanlal’s character, Thala (leader). ‘Chotta Mumbai’ 4K Re-Release: Mohanlal Fans Celebrate the Return of Anwar Rasheed’s Masala Entertainer With Dance and Cheers in Theatres (Watch Videos).

Watch the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LALIGA (@laliga)

'Vasco Da Gama' Song From 'Chotta Mumbai'

