The sudden demise of veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan has left the entire Telugu film industry in shock. The seasoned actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest and breathed his last on the morning of November 11, around 9:57 am at Hyderabad's Hospital. Soon after the news broke, the Telugu film industry, along with many fans expressed their condolences. The final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13. Chandra Mohan Dies at 80; Veteran Telugu Actor Was Known for His Roles in Rangula Ratnam, Siri Siri Muvva, Desamuduru and More.

Check Chiranjeevi's Post:

Check Jr NTR's Post:

ఎన్నో దశాబ్దాలుగా చలనచిత్రాల్లో విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలు పొషించి, తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపుని సంపాదించుకున్న చంద్రమోహన్ గారు అకాల మరణం చెందడం చాలా బాధాకరం. వారి కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తూ ఆయన ఆత్మకి శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్దిస్తున్నాను. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 11, 2023

Check Sai Dharam Tej's Post:

His is a face that takes us down the memory lane & puts a smile on our faces every time with his memorable Acting & characters. May your soul rest in peace Chandra Mohan sir. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2IvyZjPSrv — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 11, 2023

Check Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Post:

