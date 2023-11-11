Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, November 11, took to social media to mourn the loss of veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the demise of noted Telugu actor Chandra Mohan Garu. "He was a luminary of the world of cinema. His powerful performances and unique charisma enchanted audiences for generations," PM Modi's tweet read. He also said that veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan's departure has left a void in the creative world that will be hard to fill. "My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he added. Chandra Mohan Passes Away; Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Expresses Grief Over Death of Veteran Telugu Actor.

'He Was a Luminary of the World of Cinema'

Deeply saddened by the demise of noted Telugu actor Shri Chandra Mohan Garu. He was a luminary of the world of cinema. His powerful performances and unique charisma enchanted audiences for generations. His departure leaves a void in the creative world that will be hard to fill.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2023

