Chandra Mohan, aged 80, was a renowned Telugu actor. He died of cardiac arrest on November 11 at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. The actor was the cousin of late filmmaker K Viswanath. Chandra Mohan has acted in some of the blockbuster films such as Rangula Ratnam, Siri Siri Muvva, Desamuduru among others. Actor Ganga Dies of Heart Attack at 63.

Telugu Actor Chandra Mohan Passes Away

Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away due to cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital today. — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)