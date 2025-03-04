Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, co-founder of Mythri Movie Makers, has officially confirmed that former Australian cricketer David Warner will be making his Indian cinema debut with a cameo in the Telugu film Robinhood. Speaking at an event, the producer revealed that Warner will be seen in a special appearance in the film, which stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles. Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood is set to hit theatres on March 28. Robinhood Title Reveal: Nithiin and Venky Kudumula's Upcoming Film's First Glimpse Looks Gripping (Watch Video).

David Warner in ‘Robinhood’

