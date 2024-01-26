Nithiin's highly anticipated collaboration with director Venky Kudumula has finally received a title -Robinhood! Exciting the fans, the makers unveiled the film's first look on Republic Day, offering a glimpse into the world of this intriguing project. However, the peek into the film keeps the plot tightly under wraps. Instead, it showcases Nithiin's character adorned in a Santa Claus disguise, seemingly engaged in a daring act of extracting money from his own family. The release date of the flick is to be yet revealed. VNRTrio: Rashmika Mandanna Not a Part of Nithiin and Venky Kudumula’s Film- Reports.

Robinhood's First Look:

