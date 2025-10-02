The Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations reached a dazzling peak on October 2 with a historic drone show. A breathtaking formation of drones lit up the night sky and created a stunning image of a tiger, whale and eagle, that left thousands of spectators in awe. A video of the Mysuru Dasara 2025 drone show has surfaced on social media. On September 28, the formation of 2,983 drones created an image of the tiger. This spectacular display earned Mysuru Dasara an official entry into the Guinness World Records, marking a proud moment for the festival. Mysuru Dasara 2025 Date in Karnataka: History, Significance, Celebrations and All You Need To Know About the Grand Royal Festival of Mysore.

Breathtaking Drone Show at Mysuru Dasara 2025 Lights Up Night Sky

#WATCH | Karnataka | A drone show mesmerises people at the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/CdrLNd1Rs4 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

