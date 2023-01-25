The makers of Dasara have shared the much awaited announcement. It has been confirmed that the teaser of Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s film will be released on January 30. The announcement has been shared with a promo video that the makers captioned as ‘Setting your screens on FIRE with the #DasaraTeaser on Jan 30th’. Dasara: Keerthy Suresh’s First Look as Vennala from Nani’s Film Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Pic).

Dasara Teaser Announcement

