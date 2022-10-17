The makers of Dasara have unveiled actress Keerthy Suresh’s first look as Vennala on the occasion of her birthday today. The National Award-winning actress would be sharing screen space with Nani in the film helmed by Srikanth Odela. Dasara Song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan: Nani, Keerthy Suresh’s Song Is a Raw and Peppy Festive Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Keerthy Suresh In Dasara

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)