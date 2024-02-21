Dhruva Sarja, known for his roles in the Kannada film industry, took to Instagram to share about the harrowing experience during his flight from Delhi to Srinagar. The actor, who was onboard the aircraft along with the crew of the upcoming film Martin, shared a chilling moment when the IndiGo flight they were on encountered a sudden altitude drop of 4000 feet. Dhruva explained the gravity of the situation when the plane faced heavy turbulence and even thanked the Almighty for keeping them all safe. He also expressed gratitude to the pilot for safely landing the aircraft. Rashmika Mandanna and Shraddha Das ‘Escaped Death’; Former Shares Pic of Terrifying Flight Experience on Insta.

