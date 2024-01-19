Actor Prabhas recently found himself at the center of speculation regarding a hefty donation to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration. Claims circulated online suggesting he had contributed a staggering Rs 50 crore and even sponsored the food expenses for the January 22 ceremony. However, Prabhas' team promptly took action to clarify the matter. Speaking to India Today, they officially denounced these claims as 'fake' and set the record straight. Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Lord Ram’s Idol in Ayodhya, Says, ‘I Always Thought Lord Rama Looked like This’ (See Pics).

Prabhas Did NOT Donate Rs 50 crore for Ram Mandir’s Consecration:

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy had also claimed at an event that Prabhas had donated towards the upcoming ceremony for Ram Mandir.

