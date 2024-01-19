Days ahead of Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya, Ram Lalla's idol face have been revealed on January 19, and photos and videos of the same are going viral on social media. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to the divine picture of the idol circulating on the internet. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared the pictures of Ram Lalla's idol. The actress wrote, "I always thought Lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imaginations today came alive with this murti...". She also praised the sculptor of the idol, Arun Yogiraj and added,"@arun_yogiraj aap dhanya hai". Sonu Nigam's ‘Shri Ram Lalla’ Song Is Perfect Devotional Track to Listen Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Check Out Kangana’s Insta Story Here:

Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

