Marco, the ultra-violent action film starring Unni Mukundan, was one of the biggest hits of 2024. The movie had ended with a tease for a sequel, and although not all post-credit sequel teases end up having a proper movie, the makers of Marco are in the process of making one, and it will be called Lord Marco. The title registration form of the same has been leaked online, which sees mentions of director Haneef Adeni and producer Cubes Entertainment, but actor Unni Mukundan's name is missing. The actor has previously stated he doesn't wish to return for the sequel because of the negativity around the project. ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller.

'Lord Marco' Title Registration Form

Director Haneef Adeni and Producer Shareef Muhammed have registered the title '#LordMarco' at the Film Chamber. #UnniMukundan is not part of the project. Who do you think will lead in #Marco2? Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/va4OpaACf8 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Trade analyst AB George), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

