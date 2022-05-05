Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya’s daughter Maryam celebrates her fifth birthday today. The actor has shared some unseen pictures of his princess on social media on this special day. DQ even penned a heartwarming note for her in which he mentioned, “With you babygirl it’s a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream.” Dulquer Salmaan’s Picture With Wife Amal Sufiya And Daughter Maryam Is A Perfect Treat For Fans On The Occasion Of Eid 2022!

DQ’s Birthday Post For His Princess Maryam\

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)